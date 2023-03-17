Your Money with Carlson Financial
‘Frozen’ among the six shows for Broadway in Richmond’s next season

Disney's "Frozen" is coming to Altria Theater for the 2023-2024 Broadway in Richmond season.
Disney's "Frozen" is coming to Altria Theater for the 2023-2024 Broadway in Richmond season.(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
By David Hylton
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Your chance to hear a live version “Do You Want to Build a Snowman” is coming to Richmond later this year.

The 2023-2024 Broadway in Richmond series will kick off in October with Disney’s “Frozen,” the first time the play will be staged in the area.

The new season at Altria Theater features a total of six shows that “include three highly anticipated family titles, a dramatic play, and a returning holiday favorite,” according to a press release.

The six shows and dates are:

  • Disney’s “Frozen,” Oct. 11-22, 2023
  • “Six,” Nov. 7-12, 2023
  • “Annie,” Jan. 16-21, 2024
  • “To Kill A Mockingbird,” Feb. 27-March 3, 2024
  • “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical,” April 2-7, 2024
  • “Bettlejuice,” June 4-9, 2024

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical!” will be Dec. 12-17, 2023, and is available as an add-on for subscription packages.

The six-show package starts as low as $233 (plus fees). Call the Season Ticket Hotline at 804-592-3401 or visit BroadwayInRichmond.com to learn about additional package information and other benefits.

Ticket on-sale dates for individual shows will be announced as each show approaches.

