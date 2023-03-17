Friday Forecast: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers throughout the day, rain becomes more widespread this evening. A few showers may linger into early Saturday. Cooler temperatures for the weekend and to start next week!

Friday: Cloudy, mild and breezy. A spotty shower is possible this morning. Scattered showers during the afternoon and evening, rain overnight. SW wind 10-20mph with 30-35mph gusts. Highs in the mid and upper 60s. Rain totals around a quarter inch. (Day Rain Chance: 30%, Night Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: An isolated shower before sunrise, then turning partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.