Friday Forecast: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers

Cool and dry this weekend
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A few showers throughout the day, rain becomes more widespread this evening. A few showers may linger into early Saturday. Cooler temperatures for the weekend and to start next week!

Friday: Cloudy, mild and breezy. A spotty shower is possible this morning. Scattered showers during the afternoon and evening, rain overnight. SW wind 10-20mph with 30-35mph gusts. Highs in the mid and upper 60s. Rain totals around a quarter inch. (Day Rain Chance: 30%, Night Rain Chance: 80%)

Saturday: An isolated shower before sunrise, then turning partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

