Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Def Leppard drummer attacked outside Florida hotel

FILE - Rick Allen was in Fort Lauderdale at the time to perform in a concert.
FILE - Rick Allen was in Fort Lauderdale at the time to perform in a concert.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rick Allen, the drummer for Def Leppard, was attacked outside the South Florida hotel in which he was staying on Monday, authorities say.

Allen was in Fort Lauderdale at the time to perform in a concert along with Motley Crue.

According to police, Allen was smoking a cigarette outside of the Four Seasons when the suspect allegedly ran out from the pillar he was hiding behind and attacked him.

The police report states the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Max Edward Hartley, then allegedly attacked a woman who ran out of the hotel to help Allen.

Hartley ran from the scene, according to witnesses. He was arrested at a nearby hotel where he was allegedly breaking car windows.

Officials said Hartley has been charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief and abusing an elderly or disabled adult.

The Def Leppard drummer, who lost his arm in a 1984 car accident, told police he wants to prosecute.

Hartley bailed out of the Broward County Jail on Tuesday and refused to answer any questions about the incident.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police say several cars were stolen from a car dealership early Wednesday morning.
Several cars stolen from Henrico car dealership
Ivor Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
‘My son was tortured’: Family, attorneys react to watching video of Otieno
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference with the family of Tyre Nichols,...
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump retained by family of Otieno
Police car lights
Five horses killed, at least three others injured in Appomattox County shooting
Spirit Airlines on Wednesday announced daily flights to Las Vegas from RIC are available...
Spirit Airlines adds first nonstop flight to Vegas from RIC

Latest News

According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Kentucky town
Ivor Otieno's family and attorneys held a press conference on Thursday after watching...
News to Know for Friday, March 17
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to visit Russia from Monday to Wednesday in an...
China’s Xi to visit Putin amid Beijing’s bolder global role
VCU fans cheer on the Rams for their NCAA Tournament run.
How to watch the VCU vs. Saint Mary’s game