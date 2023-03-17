Your Money with Carlson Financial
“Armed and dangerous” man wanted in shooting of ex-girlfriend

Carlissto Sosa photo
Carlissto Sosa photo(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect in a shooting.

Investigators are looking for Carlissto Sosa, 34 of Richmond. He is six feet tall and 200 pounds, and is considered armed and dangerous.

About 1 a.m. March 17, 2023, dispatch got a call from a woman at a home on Black Walnut Road in Clover, saying her ex-boyfriend was at her home trying to hurt her. While the woman was still on the line with dispatch, the ex-boyfriend got into the home, according to the sheriff’s office, and the call was disconnected.

As a sheriff’s deputy arrived, a man and a woman holding an infant walked onto the front porch of the home, and the man pushed the woman down, pulled a gun and shot her. The deputy then fired at the man, who ran into the woods.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound; the infant and deputy were not hurt, according to the sheriff’s office. The baby is now in the care of another family member.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office worked with Virginia State Police and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office to search for Sosa, whom deputies say is the suspect and still on the run, and may have been picked up by someone on a nearby road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Five warrants have been obtained for Sosa: 1 count attempted 2nd degree murder of the female victim, 1 count attempted 2nd degree murder of the deputy, 1 count break and enter with a deadly weapon, and 2 counts of use of a firearm while attempting to commit murder.

Anyone with information on Sosa or his whereabouts is asked to call the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office 434-476-3334 or local authorities.

