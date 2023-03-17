3 dirt bike drivers arrested for reckless driving in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Three Hopewell teens were charged with reckless driving and eluding police through Richmond and into Chesterfield Thursday evening.

Just after 6 p.m. on March 15, Mayor Stoney told Interim Chief Edwards that he saw a group of dirt bike drivers traveling the wrong way down one-way streets and against the traffic flow on Richmond Highway and Belvidere Street.

Police say they were driving on sidewalks, through people’s yards and not stopping at stop signs and traffic lights.



The group continued onto Chippenham Parkway into Chesterfield County. The Metro Aviation Unit was called in to help track the drivers down on Knightsbridge Road. Chesterfield County Police and state police then arrested three of the four bike drivers.

18-year-olds Rico Thomas and James Brown and a 17-year-old were arrested in the 9000 block of Knightsbridge Road and charged with reckless driving and felony eluding. Additional charges are pending.

The fourth suspect fled on foot and was missed by officers.



Officers seized four dirt bikes along with a stolen firearm.





