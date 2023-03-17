Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

13-year-old charged with killing 4-year-old sibling

Danville Police Patch and Badge
Danville Police Patch and Badge(Danville Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A 13-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of the suspect’s 4-year-old sibling in Danville.

Danville Police say the suspect confessed to suffocating the victim in 2022.

Police in August 2022 to the home, where the 4-year-old child was found in a room without a pulse and not breathing. The child died after being flown for treatment.

The child will be taken to W.W. Moore Detention Center until trial, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico police say several cars were stolen from a car dealership early Wednesday morning.
Several cars stolen from Henrico car dealership
Ivor Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
‘My son was tortured’: Family, attorneys react to watching video of Otieno
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference with the family of Tyre Nichols,...
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump retained by family of Otieno
Police car lights
Five horses killed, at least three others injured in Appomattox County shooting
Spirit Airlines on Wednesday announced daily flights to Las Vegas from RIC are available...
Spirit Airlines adds first nonstop flight to Vegas from RIC

Latest News

The city of Richmond is mailing checks out for a one-time real estate tax rebate that was...
Richmond mailing checks for one-time real estate tax rebate
Police were called to the scene at the intersection of North Belvidere and West Leigh streets...
Pedestrian struck, killed on North Belvidere Street
Disney's "Frozen" is coming to Altria Theater for the 2023-2024 Broadway in Richmond season.
‘Frozen’ among the six shows for Broadway in Richmond’s next season
Ivor Otieno's family and attorneys held a press conference on Thursday after watching...
News to Know for Friday, March 17