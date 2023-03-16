Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Work to revitalize Richmond’s Brookland Park Boulevard neighborhood

From one side of the road to the other, you can see the progress being made along Brookland...
From one side of the road to the other, you can see the progress being made along Brookland Park Boulevard.(WWBT)
By Henry Graff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At Trent’s Barbershop on Richmond’s northside, manager Willie Hilliard has undoubtedly seen his fair share of change over the last two decades.

“When I started here 22 years ago, most of the people thought nothing would ever happen positively in this community,” said Willie Hilliard, Historic Brookland Park Collective Executive Director.

But that’s not how this story ends for Brookland Park Boulevard.

“Stuck it out until the trend actually came, and we saw the change. We think the change has been beneficial for the community,” said Hilliard.

From one side of the road to the other, you can see the progress being made along the main drag.

At one end, plans are coming together on a proposed 43-unit building, for those on a fixed budget, along with 3,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor. Down the road, even more housing is being built at this site, along with retail space too.

Brookland Park Flowers and Gifts opened its first retail location in this neighborhood in August. The shopkeeper says the owners chose the spot because of their deep roots in the area and Black-owned businesses.

“There is quite a bit of foot traffic and quite a bit of traffic that comes in from people passing by and being really interested in new businesses here and how they can support a local business like this,” said Katina Moss, Brookland Park Flowers and Gifts Shopkeeper.

The area used to be well-known for its hair salons and barbershops. Renovations to an old theater are also on the horizon, along with several new restaurants, pending approval.

“We love it. We love the development, bringing more options for people to buy,” said Ann-Frances Lambert, Richmond City Council.

Meanwhile, a “Taste of Brookland Park” event is scheduled for March 31.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The seven deputies turned themselves in on Tuesday morning.
7 Henrico deputies charged with second-degree murder in man’s death
Virginia State police arrested seven Henrico County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday and...
Commonwealth’s attorney says video of Henrico deputies is disturbing
Crews battled a large house fire in Chesterfield early Wednesday, March 15.
2 people displaced after massive house fire in Chesterfield
Henrico police say several cars were stolen from a car dealership early Wednesday morning.
Several cars stolen from Henrico car dealership
Ivor Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Family members, lawmakers react following death of Ivor Otieno

Latest News

Ivor Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
‘My son was tortured’: Family, attorneys react to watching video of Otieno
This coal refuse pile is a result of mining that occurred in the region by Bright Hope Coal...
Crews set to begin work to extinguish coal refuse fire in Chesterfield
Otieno's mother: 'My son was tortured'
Otieno's mother: 'My son was tortured'
Richmond City Council will meet soon to outline a process to replace Haskell C. Brown III, who...
Richmond city attorney resigns