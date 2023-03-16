UVA loses to Furman 67-68 in NCAA tournament
ORLANDO, Fla. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers faced Furman Thursday, March 16, at 12:40 p.m.
Virginia is a 4-seed for the fourth time in school history. The team hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 2019, when it won the National Championship.
Halftime Scores: UVA: 32 Furman: 27
Final Scores: UVA: 67 Furman: 68
