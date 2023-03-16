Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Thursday Forecast: Cold start, sunny and pleasant this afternoon

Rain likely Friday evening into early Saturday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week today. Sunshine and pleasant temperatures this afternoon.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.*

Friday: Cloudy and breezy with a few showers possible in the afternoon. Wind southwest 10-20mph with 30mph gusts. Scattered showers are likely in the evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. Rain totals around a quarter inch. (Day Rain Chance: 30%, Evening Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: An isolated shower before sunrise, then turning partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid and upper 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60°.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The seven deputies turned themselves in on Tuesday morning.
7 Henrico deputies charged with second-degree murder in man’s death
Crews battled a large house fire in Chesterfield early Wednesday, March 15.
2 people displaced after massive house fire in Chesterfield
Virginia State police arrested seven Henrico County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday and...
Commonwealth’s attorney says video of Henrico deputies is disturbing
A housing market scam is now knocking on Richmond realtors’ doors.
Richmond realtors seeing a new housing market scam
The festival returns to Virginia Beach April 28-30, 2023.
Lineup announced for Something in the Water festival

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Pleasant Thursday after a cold start
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny, chilly and breezy
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny, chilly and breezy
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Breezy through Wednesday, end of week warm up