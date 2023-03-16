Thursday Forecast: Cold start, sunny and pleasant this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week today. Sunshine and pleasant temperatures this afternoon.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-60s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.*

Friday: Cloudy and breezy with a few showers possible in the afternoon. Wind southwest 10-20mph with 30mph gusts. Scattered showers are likely in the evening and overnight. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. Rain totals around a quarter inch. (Day Rain Chance: 30%, Evening Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: An isolated shower before sunrise, then turning partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid and upper 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60°.

