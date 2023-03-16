Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Study: 11% of Americans plan to buy a home this year

Average buyer hopes to spend $269,200
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - According to a new NerdWallet study, 28 million Americans plan to buy a house this year. The study noted, however, that this is likely an unrealistic number, as on average there are only around 5 million homes purchased each year.

A key finding of the study was that prospective home buyers hope to spend $269,000, on average.

NerdWallet Data Analyst Elizabeth Renter said buyers should temper their expectations, however, as that figure is significantly lower than the typical home price of $379,100. She said to focus on setting a realistic budget based on your family’s income.

“I think one common mistake is people just look at the house price when they’re setting their homebuying budget,” Renter said. “What they should do instead is look at the monthly payment because that monthly payment is not going to only include the house price, but the mortgage rate, the down payment, the homeowner’s insurance and your monthly payment is what you really see and what you really need to work into your monthly household budget.”

Renter said you can go online and use free mortgage calculators to help you figure out what the mortgage would be on different homes.

She also recommended buyers research the housing market where they intend to live, instead of focusing on national averages of home prices.

“You need to look specifically at where you want to buy,” Renter advised. “Get in touch with a local agent and ask how long it’s taking for homes to sell there. How many homes are on the market within your budget there?”

Renter said there are some indications the power in the market is shifting away from sellers towards buyers, meaning there may be more wiggle room on getting inspections done, moving closings dates, or asking for repairs. However, she cautioned that does not mean buyers are completely in control.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The seven deputies turned themselves in on Tuesday morning.
7 Henrico deputies charged with second-degree murder in man’s death
Virginia State police arrested seven Henrico County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday and...
Commonwealth’s attorney says video of Henrico deputies is disturbing
Crews battled a large house fire in Chesterfield early Wednesday, March 15.
2 people displaced after massive house fire in Chesterfield
Henrico police say several cars were stolen from a car dealership early Wednesday morning.
Several cars stolen from Henrico car dealership
Ivor Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Family members, lawmakers react following death of Ivor Otieno

Latest News

FILE: A BNSF train is seen in this photo from Nov. 28, 2007. BNSF Railway says the train that...
BNSF trains derail in Washington, Arizona; no injuries
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, No. 88, runs football drills during Georgia's Pro Day,...
Georgia’s Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, gets 1-year probation, $1,000 fine
Thomas Jefferson was the president when this home was built on Eastern Avenue in 1804.
Oldest residence in Cincinnati is up for sale
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
UN-backed inquiry accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine
A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's...
AP sources: Banks working on rescue plan for First Republic