Richmond Toolbank building relationships with the Community one project at a time.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -“This is a tremendous part of my week. Every week I come here. I get to use my hands. I get to talk to people and help them, in different ways,” said warren aldrich.

For the past three years you’d be able to catch Warren Aldrich at the richmond toolbank drilling screws and giving his time back to the community.

This week you would have caught him building dog houses for Ring Dog Rescue, a non-profit that specializes in rescuing Pitbull and Pitbull mix.... type dogs breeds.

There’s has been a troubling trend developing in Central Virginia.

In the last few months, we’ve seen more and more animals get left outside during severe weather.

In many cases those animals don’t survive.

Now The Richmond Boolbank is fighting back.

Along with Warren there were more than 100 volunteers who came out to help.

Most feeling the impacts of giving back to the community and getting their hands dirty.

“I think they come away feeling very fulfilled. They know they are doing something for the community but they are also doing something for themselves,” said Aldrich.

The Toolbank is a resource for anyone in the community. They partner with charitable organizations and provide the tools and equipment needed for any of their most ambitious goals. They also loan out their tools to the public for only 3% of the retail cost, saving an Organization hundreds up to millions in tools and storage costs.

Jamie Frielang, one of the non-profits Managers, explains how Ring Dog Rescue became their focus for March.

“Two of my colleagues here worked really really closely with Ring Dog Rescue to really develop a dog house that we could construct that would do well in Virginia especially when it comes with all the wild elements we get here. So they basically built it from the ground up,” said Frielang.

After three weeks the Richmond Toolbank was able to surpass their goal of 60 dog houses and were able to make over 72 . They’ll now go to Ring Dog Rescue where they’ll help animals in need.

“This wouldn’t have happened without the volunteers. This wouldn’t have happened without teams coming in like you see behind me and being able to conquer it. So we’re just a small part of it. The Tool Bank that is but the volunteers out there, are making it happen,” said Adam Phlegar.

Adam Phlegar, the Program and Warehouse Manager helped design these dog houses.

He’s also helped with the outdoor furniture they’ve built for Richmond Parks and Rec and city schools.

Phlegar says this program is a bit different because it attracts so many people from different backgrounds.

“We are just bringing in people from different paths in richmond which is really unique when it comes to volunteer work.” said Frielang.

