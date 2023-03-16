Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond city attorney resigns

Richmond City Council will meet soon to outline a process to replace Haskell C. Brown III, who had 24 years of service.
Richmond City Council will meet soon to outline a process to replace Haskell C. Brown III, who had 24 years of service.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Haskell C. Brown III, Richmond’s city attorney, has submitted his resignation, effective immediately.

Richmond City Council will meet soon to outline a process to replace Brown, who had 24 years of service.

“Richmond City Council thanks Haskell C. Brown II, for his dedicated service to the city and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” City Council said in a statement.

