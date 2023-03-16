Richmond city attorney resigns

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Haskell C. Brown III, Richmond’s city attorney, has submitted his resignation, effective immediately.

Richmond City Council will meet soon to outline a process to replace Brown, who had 24 years of service.

“Richmond City Council thanks Haskell C. Brown II, for his dedicated service to the city and wishes him well in his future endeavors,” City Council said in a statement.

