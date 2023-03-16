RAA, Childsavers partner to help children exposed to trauma

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Ambulance Authority (RAA) and Childsavers, a nonprofit that provides mental health services and childcare resources, have partnered to help children exposed to trauma.

Through the partnership, RAA first responders will use Childsavers 24/7 hotline to alert the organization’s traumatic response unit. This will allow a specialist from Childsavers to respond to the scene and provide support.

“This is another great resource our paramedics and EMTs can use to help kids in our community,” said RAA CEO Chip Decker.

This month, Childsavers began training with RAA staff about their services and how to approach a child who has been exposed to trauma.

“Richmond Ambulance Authority is on the frontlines responding to crises as they occur. While they are responsive to the physical needs, ChildSavers can be a natural partner in healing the emotional wounds that occur during times of trauma,” said Katie Francis with ChildSavers.

If your child is experiencing trauma, you can call Childsavers’ immediate response helpline at 804-305-2420. If your child is expressing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

