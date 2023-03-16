New Kent County Sheriff announces retirement

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) -New Kent County Sheriff J. Joseph “Joe” McLaughlin, Jr. announced on Facebook Wednesday that he is retiring.

“It is with extremely mixed emotions that I have made the difficult decision to not seek re-election to a third term as your Sheriff,” said McLaughlin in the post. “This has not been an easy decision to make, nor one that I have taken lightly.”

McLaughlin was first appointed as sheriff by F. W. (Wakie) Howard, Jr., in June 1981. His last day is Dec. 31.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.