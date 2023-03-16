LIVE: Family, attorneys of man who died while detained by deputies hold news conference

DINWIDDE, Va. (WWBT) - The family and attorneys of Irvo “Ivor” Otieno are holding a press conference Thursday afternoon outside the Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney office.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann C. Baskervill says Otieno died asphyxiation while detained by Henrico County sheriff’s deputies.

On March 6, Henrico County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at Central State Hospital just before 4 p.m. to admit Otieno, of Henrico, as a patient. Before 7:30 p.m., state police were called to investigate Otieno’s death.

Seven deputies face a second-degree murder charge in his death:

Randy Joseph Boyer

Dwayne Alan Bramble

Jermaine Lavar Branch

Bradley Thomas Disse

Tabitha Renee Levere

Brandon Edwards Rodgers

Kaiyell Dajour Sanders

