LIVE: Family, attorneys of man who died while detained by deputies hold news conference
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DINWIDDE, Va. (WWBT) - The family and attorneys of Irvo “Ivor” Otieno are holding a press conference Thursday afternoon outside the Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney office.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann C. Baskervill says Otieno died asphyxiation while detained by Henrico County sheriff’s deputies.
On March 6, Henrico County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at Central State Hospital just before 4 p.m. to admit Otieno, of Henrico, as a patient. Before 7:30 p.m., state police were called to investigate Otieno’s death.
Seven deputies face a second-degree murder charge in his death:
- Randy Joseph Boyer
- Dwayne Alan Bramble
- Jermaine Lavar Branch
- Bradley Thomas Disse
- Tabitha Renee Levere
- Brandon Edwards Rodgers
- Kaiyell Dajour Sanders
