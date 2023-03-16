Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

LIVE: Family, attorneys of man who died while detained by deputies hold news conference

Ivor Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Ivor Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with their needs.(Facebook)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDE, Va. (WWBT) - The family and attorneys of Irvo “Ivor” Otieno are holding a press conference Thursday afternoon outside the Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney office.

WATCH LIVE AT 1 P.M.:

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann C. Baskervill says Otieno died asphyxiation while detained by Henrico County sheriff’s deputies.

On March 6, Henrico County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at Central State Hospital just before 4 p.m. to admit Otieno, of Henrico, as a patient. Before 7:30 p.m., state police were called to investigate Otieno’s death.

Seven deputies face a second-degree murder charge in his death:

  • Randy Joseph Boyer
  • Dwayne Alan Bramble
  • Jermaine Lavar Branch
  • Bradley Thomas Disse
  • Tabitha Renee Levere
  • Brandon Edwards Rodgers
  • Kaiyell Dajour Sanders
RELATED STORIES
7 Henrico deputies charged with second-degree murder in man’s death
Commonwealth’s attorney says video of Henrico deputies is disturbing
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump retained by family of Otieno
Family members, lawmakers react following death of Otieno

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The seven deputies turned themselves in on Tuesday morning.
7 Henrico deputies charged with second-degree murder in man’s death
Virginia State police arrested seven Henrico County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday and...
Commonwealth’s attorney says video of Henrico deputies is disturbing
Crews battled a large house fire in Chesterfield early Wednesday, March 15.
2 people displaced after massive house fire in Chesterfield
Henrico police say several cars were stolen from a car dealership early Wednesday morning.
Several cars stolen from Henrico car dealership
Ivor Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Family members, lawmakers react following death of Ivor Otieno

Latest News

Richmond City Council will meet soon to outline a process to replace Haskell C. Brown III, who...
Richmond city attorney resigns
RAA first responders will use Childsavers 24/7 hotline to alert the organization’s traumatic...
RAA, Childsavers partner to help children exposed to trauma
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference with the family of Tyre Nichols,...
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump retained by family of Otieno
Ivor Otieno died while police were admitting him into a mental health hospital in Dinwiddie.
Ivor Otieno's family hires attorney Benjamin Crump