Crews set to begin work to extinguish coal refuse fire in Chesterfield

This coal refuse pile is a result of mining that occurred in the region by Bright Hope Coal Company that was operational in 1877.(Virginia Department of Energy)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Crews will begin work Friday to extinguish a coal refuse pile fire that is burning in the Winterpock area.

The fire was first reported on March 8 after nearby residents reported a strange smell in the area.

The Virginia Department of Energy’s Abandoned Mine Land team declared the fire an emergency and has hired a contractor to complete the work to put out the fire.

The Department of Energy says the coal refuse pile is a result of mining that occurred in the region in the 1870s.

The public is asked to stay away from the area.

