Crews set to begin work to extinguish coal refuse fire in Chesterfield
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Crews will begin work Friday to extinguish a coal refuse pile fire that is burning in the Winterpock area.
The fire was first reported on March 8 after nearby residents reported a strange smell in the area.
The Virginia Department of Energy’s Abandoned Mine Land team declared the fire an emergency and has hired a contractor to complete the work to put out the fire.
The Department of Energy says the coal refuse pile is a result of mining that occurred in the region in the 1870s.
The public is asked to stay away from the area.
