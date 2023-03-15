Wednesday Forecast: Sunny, chilly and breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Windy with 30-35mph gusts tonight and tomorrow. Dry until Friday night, rain should clear by mid-morning Saturday.

*First Alert: Subfreezing nights are likely the next couple of days*

Tonight: Mostly clear and blustery. NW wind 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph. Lows in the upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. NW wind 10-20mph with 30mph gusts. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny, becoming mostly cloudy with rain after sunset. Lows in the mid-40s, highs around 70. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Scattered showers during the early morning. Turning partly sunny midday. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50°.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.