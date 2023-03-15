Your Money with Carlson Financial
Wednesday Forecast: Sunny, chilly and breezy

Pleasant warmup for Thursday and Friday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Windy with 30-35mph gusts tonight and tomorrow. Dry until Friday night, rain should clear by mid-morning Saturday.

*First Alert: Subfreezing nights are likely the next couple of days*

Tonight: Mostly clear and blustery. NW wind 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph. Lows in the upper 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. NW wind 10-20mph with 30mph gusts. Highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny, becoming mostly cloudy with rain after sunset. Lows in the mid-40s, highs around 70. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Scattered showers during the early morning. Turning partly sunny midday. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 60°. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50°.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-50s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

