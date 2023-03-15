Your Money with Carlson Financial
Spirit Airlines adds first nonstop flight to Vegas from RIC

Spirit Airlines on Wednesday announced daily flights to Las Vegas from RIC are available starting May 5.(Spirit Airlines)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Spirit Airlines is celebrating 5 years in Richmond with a new route to Sin City.

The airline company announced Wednesday it will be launching the only daily nonstop flight to Las Vegas from Richmond International on May 5.

To celebrate, Spirit is offering a limited-time fare of $109 one-way from May 5 to June 8. The offer is only available on weekdays.

The airline now provides nonstop flights to three destinations from RIC, including Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Las Vegas.

