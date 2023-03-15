Spirit Airlines adds first nonstop flight to Vegas from RIC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Spirit Airlines is celebrating 5 years in Richmond with a new route to Sin City.

The airline company announced Wednesday it will be launching the only daily nonstop flight to Las Vegas from Richmond International on May 5.

To celebrate, Spirit is offering a limited-time fare of $109 one-way from May 5 to June 8. The offer is only available on weekdays.

The airline now provides nonstop flights to three destinations from RIC, including Fort Lauderdale, Orlando and Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.