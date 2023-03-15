Your Money with Carlson Financial
Several cars stolen from Henrico car dealership

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police say several cars were stolen from a car dealership early Wednesday morning.

On March 15, around 5 a.m., officers were called to a dealership in the 8700 block of West Broad Street. When they arrived, officers discovered someone had broken into the business and stolen several cars.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with any information that may help solve this case can call Henrico Police at (804)-501-5000, email Police@henrico.us or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

