School board seeking input on Hanover County elementary school name

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) -Hanover County School Board’s Elementary School Naming Committee is asking the public to help name the new consolidated Henry Clay and John M. Gandy elementary school.

The school is still under construction but is scheduled to open for the 2024-25 school year.

The committee is looking for names related to geographic location, environmental features and history.

Students, families, staff and community members can give their input by emailing schoolname@hcps.us or calling (804) 365-4527 by noon on Friday, March 2.

The School Board is scheduled to receive one name from the committee at its April 11 business meeting before voting on it at its May 9 meeting.

