Petersburg man dies in overnight shooting, suspect still at large

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Petersburg are searching for a man they believe is responsible for the shooting death of a 29-year-old man.

On Tuesday, March 14, officers responded to the 1400 block of Pin Oaks Estates Drive for a call of a person shot. When they arrived, they found Javarious Desmore of Petersburg. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, police are asking the public to help find Phillip Rich, who is wanted for first-degree murder, using a firearm to commit a felony, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Anyone with information on Rich’s whereabouts should call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

