Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

News to Know for Wednesday, March 15

Chesterfield fire officials say a home started to cave in as firefighters battled a massive...
Chesterfield fire officials say a home started to cave in as firefighters battled a massive blaze early Wednesday.(NBC12 viewer photo)
By David Hylton
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Wednesday, March 15, 2023:

Deputies Face Second-Degree Murder Charges

Massive House Fire in Chesterfield

Officials say no one was hurt after a massive house fire early Wednesday morning.
  • Officials say no one was hurt after a massive house fire early Wednesday morning. Two adults were displaced.

Chilly and Breezy

  • A March chill continues Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-50s and windy conditions. Expect sub-freezing temperatures overnight.

Affordable Housing in Richmond

As part of his state of the city address earlier this year, Mayor Levar Stoney promised to create more affordable housing.
  • Richmond City Council is mulling over declaring a housing crisis. As part of his State of the City address earlier this year, Mayor Levar Stoney promised to create more affordable housing. He wants to create 1,000 new affordable rental units each year and 2,000 new homeownership opportunities for low-income residents by 2030.

Protecting Our Students: A Community Conversation

Richmond school and community leaders will talk with us about how we can help change the...
Richmond school and community leaders will talk with us about how we can help change the narrative of violence and loss.(WWBT)

With recent violence involving students in Central Virginia, it’s time to find solutions.

That’s what NBC12 hopes to do this Wednesday in a live streaming special, “Protecting Our Students: A Community Conversation.”

At 1 p.m. on all of NBC12′s streaming platforms, Richmond school and community leaders with talk with us about how we can help change this narrative of violence and loss.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The seven deputies turned themselves in on Tuesday morning.
7 Henrico deputies charged with second-degree murder in man’s death
Dr. Joe Niamtu shows off what people might find when they do a Google search for "Ozempic face."
‘Ozempic face’: Richmond doctor separates fact from fiction
A housing market scam is now knocking on Richmond realtors’ doors.
Richmond realtors seeing a new housing market scam
The teens - ages 16 and 18 - were students at Riverbend High School in Spotsylvania.
2 Spotsylvania sisters killed in crash
The Tyson processing plant in Glen Allen is one of 122 meat processing facilities in Virginia.
Tyson Foods to close Glen Allen facility impacting nearly 700 jobs

Latest News

A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed on Stockton Street in Richmond.
Protecting our students: A community conversation
The seven deputies turned themselves in on Tuesday morning.
7 Henrico deputies charged with second-degree murder in man’s death
Police were called to the 4900 block of Old Brook Road around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday for the...
Man injured in shooting in city’s Northside
Crews battled a large house fire in Chesterfield early Wednesday, March 15.
2 people displaced after massive house fire in Chesterfield