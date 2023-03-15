News to Know for Wednesday, March 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Wednesday, March 15, 2023:

Deputies Face Second-Degree Murder Charges

Virginia State Police arrested seven Henrico County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday and charged them with second-degree murder for the death of a Henrico man at a Dinwiddie mental health hospital.

Massive House Fire in Chesterfield

Officials say no one was hurt after a massive house fire early Wednesday morning. Two adults were displaced.

Chilly and Breezy

A March chill continues Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-50s and windy conditions. Expect sub-freezing temperatures overnight.

Affordable Housing in Richmond

Richmond City Council is mulling over declaring a housing crisis. As part of his State of the City address earlier this year, Mayor Levar Stoney promised to create more affordable housing. He wants to create 1,000 new affordable rental units each year and 2,000 new homeownership opportunities for low-income residents by 2030.

Protecting Our Students: A Community Conversation

Richmond school and community leaders will talk with us about how we can help change the narrative of violence and loss. (WWBT)

With recent violence involving students in Central Virginia, it’s time to find solutions.

That’s what NBC12 hopes to do this Wednesday in a live streaming special, “Protecting Our Students: A Community Conversation.”

At 1 p.m. on all of NBC12′s streaming platforms, Richmond school and community leaders with talk with us about how we can help change this narrative of violence and loss.

