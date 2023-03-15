Man injured in shooting in city’s Northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a man was injured in a shooting late Tuesday night in the city’s Northside.

Police were called to the 4900 block of Old Brook Road around 11:45 p.m. for the shooting.

“Officers arrived and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” police said. “He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries that were considered non-life threatening.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.