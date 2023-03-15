Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Man injured in shooting in city’s Northside

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a man was injured in a shooting late Tuesday night in the city’s Northside.

Police were called to the 4900 block of Old Brook Road around 11:45 p.m. for the shooting.

“Officers arrived and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” police said. “He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries that were considered non-life threatening.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Joe Niamtu shows off what people might find when they do a Google search for "Ozempic face."
‘Ozempic face’: Richmond doctor separates fact from fiction
The seven deputies turned themselves in on Tuesday morning.
7 Henrico deputies charged with second-degree murder in man’s death
A housing market scam is now knocking on Richmond realtors’ doors.
Richmond realtors seeing a new housing market scam
The teens - ages 16 and 18 - were students at Riverbend High School in Spotsylvania.
2 Spotsylvania sisters killed in crash
The Tyson processing plant in Glen Allen is one of 122 meat processing facilities in Virginia.
Tyson Foods to close Glen Allen facility impacting nearly 700 jobs

Latest News

The seven deputies turned themselves in on Tuesday morning.
7 Henrico deputies charged with second-degree murder in man’s death
Crews battled a large house fire in Chesterfield early Wednesday, March 15.
2 people displaced after massive house fire in Chesterfield
House caves in during fire in Chesterfield
House caves in as crews battle fire in Chesterfield
Man injured in shooting in city's northside
Man injured in shooting in city's Northside