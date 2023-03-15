Lineup announced for Something in the Water festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - With a little more than a month to go, the Something in the Water music festival released its lineup on Wednesday.

The line-up for the festival, which will be held April 28-30 in Virginia Beach, can be found here and below:

The event is hosted by Pharrell Williams, a Virginia native. Last year, the event was moved to Washington, D.C., to commemorate Juneteenth.

The event was first held in 2019 in Virginia Beach, but was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

