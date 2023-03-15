Your Money with Carlson Financial
Lineup announced for Something in the Water festival

The festival returns to Virginia Beach April 28-30, 2023.
The festival returns to Virginia Beach April 28-30, 2023.
By David Hylton
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - With a little more than a month to go, the Something in the Water music festival released its lineup on Wednesday.

The line-up for the festival, which will be held April 28-30 in Virginia Beach, can be found here and below:

The event is hosted by Pharrell Williams, a Virginia native. Last year, the event was moved to Washington, D.C., to commemorate Juneteenth.

The event was first held in 2019 in Virginia Beach, but was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

