Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Is that a ghost? Dash cam video captures strange figure on side of highway

The video, captured and posted by William Church, shows a strange shadow figure on the side of the highway. (William Church/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (Gray News) – Wait, what was that?

A dash cam video posted to TikTok is making people scratch their heads, wondering if they just saw a ghost.

The video, captured and posted by William Church, shows a strange shadow figure on the side of the highway.

Church, who is a truck driver, said the video was captured in the Arizona desert on SR 87 between Phoenix and Payson.

Church said he saw “someone or something” standing in the road, with no car in sight.

The figure in the video appears to be transparent with a humanlike stature.

To add to the creep factor, Church paired the clip with “Tubular Bells,” the theme song of “The Exorcist.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The seven deputies turned themselves in on Tuesday morning.
7 Henrico deputies charged with second-degree murder in man’s death
Dr. Joe Niamtu shows off what people might find when they do a Google search for "Ozempic face."
‘Ozempic face’: Richmond doctor separates fact from fiction
A housing market scam is now knocking on Richmond realtors’ doors.
Richmond realtors seeing a new housing market scam
The teens - ages 16 and 18 - were students at Riverbend High School in Spotsylvania.
2 Spotsylvania sisters killed in crash
The Tyson processing plant in Glen Allen is one of 122 meat processing facilities in Virginia.
Tyson Foods to close Glen Allen facility impacting nearly 700 jobs

Latest News

John Gandy Elementary School.
School board seeking input on Hanover County elementary school name
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark...
US, Russia ratchet up their rhetoric over downing of drone
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
Daniels has said she had a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump that she didn’t want, but didn’t...
Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Trump
“This is not 2008:” Financial expert assuages fears over Silicon Valley Bank collapse
“This is not 2008:” Financial expert assuages fears over Silicon Valley Bank collapse