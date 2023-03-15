‘Go Rams’: VCU fans cheer on Rams as they depart for NCAA Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Excitement filled the air outside the VCU Basketball Development Center on Wednesday as fans cheered on the VCU men’s basketball team during their departure for the NCAA Tournament.

VCU fans cheer on the Rams for their NCAA Tournament run. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“It’s the ultimate,” said Derenda Lovelace, one of the dozens of VCU fans in attendance. “The big thing is to go to the big dance, and it’s so exciting.”

Lovelace has been a season ticket holder for over a decade and makes memory books for the players.

VCU men's basketball team heads to NCAA Tournament. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“They seem like such a special team, and they’re so bonded,” said Lovelace.

Over the weekend, Lovelace accomplished one of her dreams when VCU won the A-10 Championship in Brooklyn after defeating Dayton 68-56.

“One thing that was on my bucket list was to watch VCU cut the nets down at the A-10 tournament, and I fulfilled that dream this weekend, and I got to go and see the game, and that was awesome,” said Lovelace.

Lovelace and others cheered on Coach Mike Rhoades and the players as they boarded the bus to start their March Madness journey.

VCU Coach Mike Rhoades boards the bus as the Rams head to the NCAA Tournament. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“The nerves turn into motivation,” said David Shriver about the emotions heading into Friday’s first-round game.

Shriver is grateful for this journey to the NCAA Tournament and the fans who have supported the team along the way.

“We got the greatest fans in college basketball,” he said. “You know, you can’t beat it. So you know, being able to go there and represent Richmond and represent us and the fans here means a lot.”

Rams fans send off the men's basketball team for the NCAA Tournament. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

As the Rams head to the big dance, fans like Catherin Hancock will cheer them on in Richmond.

“They’re such a great group of players, and we’re so glad that they’re having this success,” said Hancock.

Lovelace also hopes the team will make it far on the court.

“We’re going to keep going,” she said. “I saw someone say we might make it to the Sweet Sixteen, but I’m looking forward to the Final Four.”

VCU earned a No. 12 seed and will face No. 5 seed St. Mary’s at 2 p.m. Friday. The game will air on TBS.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.