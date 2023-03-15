2 people displaced after massive house fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Officials say no one was hurt after a massive house fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to a home in the 20100 block of Oak River Court just after midnight.

When they arrived, they found a two-story house with heavy fire throughout the home.

Firefighters on scene say the house burnt up so much that it started to cave in on itself.

It took crews about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Chesterfield fire says two adults were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

