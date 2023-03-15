Your Money with Carlson Financial
Commonwealth’s attorney says video of Henrico deputies is distrubing

7 deputies face second-degree murder charges
Virginia State police arrested seven Henrico County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday and charged them with second-degree murder for the death of a Henrico man.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DINWIDDE, Va. (WWBT) - At a court hearing Wednesday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann C. Baskervill says surveillance video of Henrico County deputies and a man who died during an intake process is extremely clear and alarming.

On March 6, Henrico County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at Central State Hospital just before 4 p.m. to admit 28-year-old Irvo N. Otieno, of Henrico, as a patient. Before 7:30 p.m., state police were called to investigate Otieno’s death.

Baskervill says only two deputies transferred Otieno, who known as Ivor by family and friends. Additional deputies were dispatched to the scene.

In the video, Baskervill says, Otieno is thrown to the ground, face down in handcuffs, and was smothered for several minutes.

She says state police were called three hours after Otieno’s death.

The defense says Otieno was combative and was known for having a history of mental health issues. The defense also says this case is being handled prematurely as many questions remain.

The seven deputies charged with second-degree murder are:

  • Randy Joseph Boyer, 57, of Henrico
  • Dwayne Alan Bramble, 37, of Sandston
  • Jermaine Lavar Branch, 45, of Henrico
  • Bradley Thomas Disse, 43, of Henrico
  • Tabitha Renee Levere, 50, of Henrico
  • Brandon Edwards Rodgers, 48, of Henrico
  • Kaiyell Dajour Sanders, 30, of North Chesterfield

