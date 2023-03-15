Your Money with Carlson Financial
8 displaced, firefighter injured in two-alarm Chesterfield apartment fire

Eight people are displaced after a house fire in Chesterfield.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Eight people in Chesterfield have been displaced, and one firefighter was injured after a massive fire tore through their home Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a townhouse in the 2700 block of Creekview Drive just before 3:30 p.m. on March 15. When they arrived, the flames had spread to the next-door apartments on each side of the section of homes where the fire started.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor burns.

The eight displaced are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

