Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Youngkin says he will sign legislation ending higher insurance premiums for tobacco users

The governor vetoed the proposal last year
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration said he supports legislation that would eliminate higher...
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration said he supports legislation that would eliminate higher premiums on health insurance for tobacco users in Virginia.(MGN, Pixabay)
By Leah Small
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In an about-face, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration said he supports legislation that would eliminate higher premiums on health insurance for tobacco users in Virginia. Youngkin vetoed similar bipartisan legislation last year on the grounds that it would increase health care costs for Virginians who don’t use tobacco and get rid of a tool meant to incentivize users to kick smoking.

But supporters of two identical bills from the House and Senate that would eliminate the surcharge, a change recommended by Virginia’s Joint Commission on Health Care, say the move would save money for all Virginians with insurance, regardless of whether they use tobacco, and improve access to therapeutic support to quit the habit.

The Affordable Care Act allows insurance companies to charge tobacco users up to 1.5 times more than non-users due to associated health risks, with the intention of pushing consumers into tobacco cessation programs. But analysts say the strategy has backfired, because the surcharge discourages many tobacco users, especially those who are low-income, from buying health insurance at all.

Read more on virginiamercury.com >

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Joe Niamtu shows off what people might find when they do a Google search for "Ozempic face."
‘Ozempic face’: Richmond doctor separates fact from fiction
A housing market scam is now knocking on Richmond realtors’ doors.
Richmond realtors seeing a new housing market scam
Boushall Middle School
Student arrested, charged after found with gun at Richmond middle school
John Attia, 33 of Richmond, was arrested and charged with burglary on Tuesday after police...
Richmond man sentenced for attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood last summer
Family and friends are remembering the life of a 13-year-old killed over the weekend.
Four Richmond Public School Students shot over weekend, one killed

Latest News

Richmond school and community leaders with talk with us about how we can help change this...
Protecting our students: A community conversation
The Virginia Department of Education is holding six in-person hearings about the draft history...
News to Know for Tuesday, March 14
The teens - ages 16 and 18 - were students at Riverbend High School in Spotsylvania.
2 Spotsylvania sisters killed in crash
Mixed reviews over latest version of history standards in Virginia
Mixed reviews over latest draft of Virginia's history standards