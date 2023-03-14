Your Money with Carlson Financial
UVA football players return to the practice field

UVA football practice
UVA football practice
By NBC29
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Football team held its first spring practice Tuesday, March 14.

This was the first time the team has been back on the field since the November shooting that took the lives of three players - D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Jr., and Devin Chandler.

Running back Mike Hollins, who was injured in the shooting, was among those returning to the field Tuesday.

Hollins could be seen running and participating in drills.

The Cavaliers will host its annual spring game Saturday, April 15, at Scott Stadium.

