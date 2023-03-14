Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Tyson to close poultry facilities in Virginia, Arkansas

FILE - A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little...
FILE - A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)(Danny Johnston | AP)
By The Associated Press and DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Tyson Foods is closing two facilities that employ more than 1,600 people in an effort to streamline its U.S. poultry business.

The company said Tuesday it plans to close its processing, broiler and hatching operations in Glen Allen, Virginia, and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas. Both closures are scheduled for May 12.

Tyson said the closures will help it better use all available capacity at remaining plants.

The Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it will work with its 692 employees in Glen Allen and its 969 employees in Van Buren to apply for open positions at other plants.

Tyson has made other efforts to consolidate its operations in recent months. Last October, the company announced it would relocate 1,000 corporate staff from offices in Illinois and South Dakota to Arkansas.

Tyson said operating inefficiencies were partly to blame for its lower-than-expected profit in its fiscal first quarter, which ended Dec. 31. The company said its operating income dropped 68% to $467 million in the period.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Joe Niamtu shows off what people might find when they do a Google search for "Ozempic face."
‘Ozempic face’: Richmond doctor separates fact from fiction
A housing market scam is now knocking on Richmond realtors’ doors.
Richmond realtors seeing a new housing market scam
Boushall Middle School
Student arrested, charged after found with gun at Richmond middle school
John Attia, 33 of Richmond, was arrested and charged with burglary on Tuesday after police...
Richmond man sentenced for attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood last summer
Family and friends are remembering the life of a 13-year-old killed over the weekend.
Four Richmond Public School Students shot over weekend, one killed

Latest News

Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier.
Stocks leap higher on Wall Street, led by beaten down banks
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration said he supports legislation that would eliminate higher...
Youngkin says he will sign legislation ending higher insurance premiums for tobacco users
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power
Officer James Haney with the Scott City Police Department got a call about a woman going into...
Newly hired police officer helps deliver healthy baby girl