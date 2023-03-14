Your Money with Carlson Financial
Weather in the Garden

Tuesday Forecast: Big winds on a chilly day

Two nights below freezing, then a late week warmup
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:50 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Windy today with gusts up to 40mph. Dry the rest of the work week until showers arrive early Saturday morning.

*First Alert: Subfreezing nights likely the next several days, especially in rural areas*

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Windy with a big humidity drop this afternoon. WNW wind 15-25mph with gusts up to 30-40mph. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy after a cold start. WNW wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. Lows near 30, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, high around 70. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Scattered showers during the early morning. Turning partly sunny midday. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

