Shooting victim found after car crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department says someone was shot in a vehicle in the 11300 block of Route 1 on Monday night.

Police were initially called to the scene for a single-vehicle crash.

“Upon arrival, police discovered an adult male, who was an occupant in the vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound,” police said in a news release. “The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police say the occupants in the vehicle were involved in an altercation in the area, which led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

