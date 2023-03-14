7 Henrico deputies charged with second-degree murder in man’s death

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Virginia State police arrested seven Henrico County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday and charged them with second-degree murder for the death of a Henrico man at a Dinwiddie mental health hospital.

On March 6, Henrico County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at Central State Hospital just before 4 p.m. to admit 28-year-old Irvo N. Otieno as a patient. Before 7:30 p.m., state police were called to investigate Otieno’s death. Henrico police told investigators that Otieno was combative with deputies during the intake process and had to be restrained. He died during the intake process.

No other details were given on the Henrico man’s death.

His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for examination and autopsy.

The following employees turned themselves in at the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office on the morning of Tuesday, March 14:

Randy Joseph Boyer, 57, of Henrico, Va.

Dwayne Alan Bramble, 37, of Sandston, Va.

Jermaine Lavar Branch, 45, of Henrico, Va.

Bradley Thomas Disse, 43, of Henrico, Va.

Tabitha Renee Levere, 50, of Henrico, Va.

Brandon Edwards Rodgers, 48, of Henrico, Va.

Kaiyell Dajour Sanders, 30, of North Chesterfield, Va.

According to a statement from the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Dinwiddie County, the charges are defined as “criminal information” and are the legal equivalent of an arrest warrant from a circuit court.

“Use of criminal information to render an arrest is rare in Virginia, but necessary in this particular incident,” said Ann Cabell Baskervill, Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney. “This legal tactic is for the purpose of protecting other Henrico County jail residents. It allows for a justified and immediate removal of these seven individuals from their current capacities.”

All seven sheriff’s office personnel were taken to Meherrin River Regional Jail in Brunswick County and held without bond.

Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.