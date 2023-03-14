Your Money with Carlson Financial
Protecting our students: A community conversation

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With recent violence involving students in Central Virginia, it’s time to find solutions.

That’s what NBC12 hopes to do this Wednesday in a live streaming special, “Protecting Our Students: A Community Conversation.”

At 1 p.m. on all of NBC12′s streaming platforms, Richmond school and community leaders with talk with us about how we can help change this narrative of violence and loss.

Down the NBC12 app on your streaming devices (Amazon, Roku and Apple). You can also watch here (a live stream will be added) and in the NBC12 news app (Apple store | Google Play).

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

