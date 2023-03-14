Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Pet monkey shot, killed after escaping and ripping woman’s ear in half

By Caroline Cluiss and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKSON, Okla. (KXII/Gray News) – A woman in Oklahoma is recovering after an unexpected monkey attack.

Brittany Parker said she was sitting on her couch Sunday when she saw a curious monkey on her porch.

“I had actually Facetimed some family and I was like, ‘look there’s a monkey,’” Parker said. “He was pacing back and then he was jumping off of my railing and hitting my storm door.”

Parker said the monkey tried to get inside the house and even ripped off part of the door handle, so she called 911.

Dickson Police Chief Tim Duncan said in his 20 years of being in law enforcement, he’s seen a lot of animal-at-large calls, but never a monkey.

“It’s Oklahoma, it happens,” Duncan said. “We get animal calls all the time. It’s something that we deal with, it’s just -- monkeys are not a normal thing for us.”

Parker said the monkey was acting friendly toward the officers when they arrived, so she went outside with her son and the monkey came charging.

“He crawled up my back, yanked out multiple wads of hair and then ripped my ear in half,” Parker said. “And it was just hanging.”

Parker was taken to the hospital and given a rabies shot while officers tried to locate the monkey.

It was spotted near Parker’s neighborhood just after sunset when one of her friends shot and killed the animal.

“I think that there needs to be some type of law that says that you need to have some kind of training as well as a certificate to even hold these type of animals,” Parker said.

She said the experience was traumatic, and doctors are concerned about her hearing as the ear heals.

Duncan said officials are trying to figure out who the monkey’s owner is and take the information to the district attorney’s office for a final decision on what they want to do with the case.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Joe Niamtu shows off what people might find when they do a Google search for "Ozempic face."
‘Ozempic face’: Richmond doctor separates fact from fiction
Boushall Middle School
Student arrested, charged after found with gun at Richmond middle school
A housing market scam is now knocking on Richmond realtors’ doors.
Richmond realtors seeing a new housing market scam
Family and friends are remembering the life of a 13-year-old killed over the weekend.
Four Richmond Public School Students shot over weekend, one killed
John Attia, 33 of Richmond, was arrested and charged with burglary on Tuesday after police...
Richmond man sentenced for attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood last summer

Latest News

In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
Biden to deliver former President Jimmy Carter’s eulogy
A woman who was part of a line entering the Silicon Valley Bank's headquarters pauses for a...
Class action suit filed against Silicon Valley Bank parent
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
Russian missile hits another Ukraine apartment block, 1 dead
Lonnie Pesterfield was a normal, healthy teen going into his wisdom teeth surgery last October.
Teen in desperate need of new lungs after wisdom teeth removal, family says