News to Know for Tuesday, March 14

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines for Tuesday, March 14, 2023:

Mixed Reviews on History Standards

Dozens of educators, parents, students and other members of the community attended the first public hearing over Virginia’s latest draft history standards. The reviews were mixed in the first session held Monday in Williamsburg.

Shooting, Crash on Route 1

The Chesterfield Police Department says someone was shot in a vehicle in the 11300 block of Route 1 on Monday night. Police were initially called to the scene for a single-vehicle crash.

Windy, Chilly Day

Windy on Tuesday with gusts up to 40 mph. It will be dry the rest of the work week until showers arrive early Saturday morning.

Sisters Killed in Crash

Two Spotsylvania sisters - both students at Riverbend High School - died in a crash on Saturday night. Another student was flown to the hospital in critical condition while another passenger from South Carolina suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Tyson Foods to Close Facility

In two months, Tyson Foods will close its Glen Allen facility to shift demand to other facilities, impacting nearly 700 jobs.

Virginia Teams in NCAA Tournaments

Five Virginia teams are in the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments, which begin Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.