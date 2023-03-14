News to Know for Tuesday, March 14

The Virginia Department of Education is holding six in-person hearings about the draft history...
The Virginia Department of Education is holding six in-person hearings about the draft history and social science standards.(Mechelle Hankerson/ Virginia Mercury)
By David Hylton
Published: Mar. 14, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines for Tuesday, March 14, 2023:

Mixed Reviews on History Standards

  • Dozens of educators, parents, students and other members of the community attended the first public hearing over Virginia’s latest draft history standards. The reviews were mixed in the first session held Monday in Williamsburg.

Shooting, Crash on Route 1

  • The Chesterfield Police Department says someone was shot in a vehicle in the 11300 block of Route 1 on Monday night. Police were initially called to the scene for a single-vehicle crash.

Windy, Chilly Day

  • Windy on Tuesday with gusts up to 40 mph. It will be dry the rest of the work week until showers arrive early Saturday morning.

Sisters Killed in Crash

  • Two Spotsylvania sisters - both students at Riverbend High School - died in a crash on Saturday night. Another student was flown to the hospital in critical condition while another passenger from South Carolina suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Tyson Foods to Close Facility

  • In two months, Tyson Foods will close its Glen Allen facility to shift demand to other facilities, impacting nearly 700 jobs.

Virginia Teams in NCAA Tournaments

