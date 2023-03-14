Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Man wins big lottery prize … for the 4th time

Kenneth Weinberg won $50,000 last week with a scratch-off ticket.
Kenneth Weinberg won $50,000 last week with a scratch-off ticket.(Maryland Lottery via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (CNN) – A man in Maryland had a bit of déjà vu as he pulled off his fourth lottery win.

Kenneth Weinberg won $50,000 last week with a scratch-off ticket. It’s his fourth win of $50,000 or more, and he’s also won a $100,000 prize in the past as well.

Weinberg is semi-retired and works as an advocate for a counseling group. He said he buys scratch-off tickets almost every day.

This time, he plans to use his winnings to pay for some remodeling projects at home.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Joe Niamtu shows off what people might find when they do a Google search for "Ozempic face."
‘Ozempic face’: Richmond doctor separates fact from fiction
A housing market scam is now knocking on Richmond realtors’ doors.
Richmond realtors seeing a new housing market scam
Boushall Middle School
Student arrested, charged after found with gun at Richmond middle school
John Attia, 33 of Richmond, was arrested and charged with burglary on Tuesday after police...
Richmond man sentenced for attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood last summer
Family and friends are remembering the life of a 13-year-old killed over the weekend.
Four Richmond Public School Students shot over weekend, one killed

Latest News

Regional bank stocks bounced back sharply, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier.
Stocks leap higher on Wall Street, led by beaten down banks
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration said he supports legislation that would eliminate higher...
Youngkin says he will sign legislation ending higher insurance premiums for tobacco users
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power
FILE - A Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse on Oct. 28, 2009, in Little...
Tyson to close poultry facilities in Virginia, Arkansas
Officer James Haney with the Scott City Police Department got a call about a woman going into...
Newly hired police officer helps deliver healthy baby girl