Man creates nonprofit that helps others keep their pets

By Anthony Antoine
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bill Harrison has been involved with several nonprofits over the years.

Being an animal owner, he understands the love and companionship that comes from a pet.

He wanted to make sure senior citizens and people without a stable home can keep and take care of their four-legged friends. That’s how Furbish was born.

And that’s what makes Harrison this week’s Acts of Kindness recipient. Watch the big reveal:

