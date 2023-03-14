Man creates nonprofit that helps others keep their pets

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bill Harrison has been involved with several nonprofits over the years.

Being an animal owner, he understands the love and companionship that comes from a pet.

He wanted to make sure senior citizens and people without a stable home can keep and take care of their four-legged friends. That’s how Furbish was born.

And that’s what makes Harrison this week’s Acts of Kindness recipient. Watch the big reveal:

