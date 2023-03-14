‘I’m excited’: John Marshall basketball team reflects on state title win

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Excitement is in the air at John Marshall High School after the Justices took home a state title after defeating the Radford Bobcats during their Class 2 VHSL state championship game on Saturday at the Siegel Center.

VHSL Award (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“I’m blessed to be here,” said Dennis Parker, a senior at John Marshall High School and basketball player. “The chemistry of the team, on and off the court, is just outstanding. It’s just crazy because these are more than teammates, these are my brothers.”

Parker said this moment comes as part of the team’s constant preparation and practice on the court.

“I feel like our work ethic this year total is just outstanding,” he told NBC12. “We’re working from 6 a.m. in the morning through 8 p.m. at night. The work we put in as a team is just everything we get is, it just earned.”

Richmond is also showing support for the team. On Monday night, Mayor Levar Stoney posted a picture of City Hall glowing blue and white for the John Marshall Justices.

“All your work and dedication has paid off and you deserve to be celebrated,” wrote Mayor Stoney in his Facebook post.

This win for the John Marshall Justices also comes during an undefeated season for the team. Saturday’s win on the court also marks the team’s fifth state title since 2014 under Coach Ty White.

“To see them reap the rewards from their season that they were working hard is a major thing,” said White.

For White, the victory is also a reflection of the hard work his team has put in.

“I’m excited for the young men because they put in countless man hours, a lot of man hours in the gym, and they were a great team all year long,” he said.

Last week, the Varina Blue Devils also became Class 4 basketball champs after defeating E.C. Glass, marking the second straight year the team has won this title.

