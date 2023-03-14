Your Money with Carlson Financial
2 Spotsylvania sisters killed in crash

The teens - ages 16 and 18 - were students at Riverbend High School in Spotsylvania.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - Two Spotsylvania sisters - both students at Riverbend High School - died in a crash on Saturday night.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools says junior Dawn Donnelly and senior Alexyss Scott were killed. Another student was flown to the hospital in critical condition while another passenger from South Carolina suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Free Lance-Star reports that the single-vehicle crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of River Road and Musket Ridge Lane.

Donnelly, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene. Scott, 18, died at the hospital.

“Our condolences and prayers go out to their loved ones and friends,” Spotsylvania County Public Schools said. “Extra counselors will be available for students when they return from spring break.”

