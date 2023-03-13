Richmond man sentenced for attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood last summer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Richmond man is serving the next year behind bars after he pleaded guilty to burglary and “peeping Tom” charges on Monday.

John Attia was arrested on Aug. 23, 2022, after being captured on multiple cameras in the Fan neighborhood attempting to break into homes.

Today, Attia pleaded guilty to three counts of “peeping Tom” charges and one count of burglary.

A judge sentenced him to 8 years in prison, but he will only have to serve 12 months.

