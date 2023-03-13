Your Money with Carlson Financial
Richmond man sentenced for attempting to enter homes in Fan neighborhood last summer

John Attia, 33 of Richmond, was arrested and charged with burglary on Tuesday after police...
John Attia, 33 of Richmond, was arrested and charged with burglary on Tuesday after police released photos of him taken on doorbell cameras in the Fan neighborhood.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Richmond man is serving the next year behind bars after he pleaded guilty to burglary and “peeping Tom” charges on Monday.

John Attia was arrested on Aug. 23, 2022, after being captured on multiple cameras in the Fan neighborhood attempting to break into homes.

Today, Attia pleaded guilty to three counts of “peeping Tom” charges and one count of burglary.

A judge sentenced him to 8 years in prison, but he will only have to serve 12 months.

