Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Police: $26,000 in stolen baby formula found in suspects’ car

Baby formula was recovered following two arrests in Cartersville, Georgia, police said.
Baby formula was recovered following two arrests in Cartersville, Georgia, police said.(Cartersville Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Two men caught shoplifting at a grocery store in Georgia had an estimated $26,000 worth of baby formula in their car, according to police.

Police in Cartersville caught the men walking out of a Publix store north of Atlanta with backpacks filled with cans of formula, news outlets reported. Officers searching their car found 662 more cans of formula inside, police Lt. Greg Sparacio said.

“We believe right now that they have hit several locations, Publix, Kroger, Walmart and more in just over a course of a couple of days,” Sparacio said.

The men were jailed in Bartow County on charges of shoplifting, felony theft by receiving, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They had a 16-year-old girl with them when they were arrested Thursday. It was not immediately known if the men had attorneys representing them.

The February 2021 shutdown of a large baby formula factory and recall of many of its products because of contamination concerns helped trigger a nationwide formula shortage. Supplies have largely rebounded more than a year later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norovirus or the "stomach flu" may be on the rise, so health officials are urging parent to...
Families urged to keep sick kids home longer after stomach virus breaks out in schools
City confirms four RPS students shot Friday night in separate incidents
Four RPS students shot Friday night
In an online letter, the school system let families know how students can receive mental health...
Four RPS students shot Friday night; one dead
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Chilly rain lingers into Monday morning
Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact...
Chesterfield Police search for convienence store robber

Latest News

Some of the rocks are painted with popular characters and some are painted with complex...
Painted rocks scattered across the globe to spark joy
The Pentagon intends to load up on advanced missiles, space defense and modern jets in order to...
Defense budget speeds toward $1 trillion, with China in mind
Family and friends are remembering the life of a 13-year-old killed over the weekend.
Four Richmond Public School Students shot over weekend, one killed
A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California
FILE - This 2019 aerial photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at...
Biden OKs Alaska oil project, draws ire of environmentalists