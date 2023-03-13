News to Know for Monday, March 13
4 Students Shot
- Four Richmond Public Schools students were shot in less than an hour Friday night. Richmond Police say the first shooting happened in the 1600 block of Stockton Street just before 10 p.m., where a juvenile male was pronounced dead at the scene.
Virginia Teams in NCAA Tournaments
- VCU captured the A-10 championship on Sunday. They’re a No. 12 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
- The UVA men’s basketball team lost to Duke in the ACC tournament over the weekend. They snagged a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament.
- The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team won the ACC tournament and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
- The James Madison University women’s basketball team won the Sun Belt Conference tournament and will be a No. 14 seed in the NCAA tournament.
Mostly Cloudy Day Ahead
- Lingering showers and drizzle on Monday morning, then turning mostly cloudy. This week will feature a couple of cold nights.
Early Voting Begins
- Early voting begins Monday for the 9th Senate District seat, which opened after Jennifer McClellan won a special election for a U.S. House seat. This race features Democrat Lamont Bagby and Republican Stephen Imholt.
Daylight Saving Time and Drowsy Driving
- AAA says the start of daylight saving time can cause more instances of drowsy driving as we lose an hour of sleep. It can also take time to adjust to having less daylight during your morning commute.
Potential Banking Crisis
- Governments in the U.S. and Britain are taking extraordinary steps to prevent a potential banking crisis after the failure of California-based Silicon Valley Bank prompted fears of a broader upheaval.
