News to Know for Monday, March 13

The UVA men's basketball team earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament.
The UVA men's basketball team earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament.(WVIR)
By David Hylton
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines for March 13, 2023:

4 Students Shot

  • Four Richmond Public Schools students were shot in less than an hour Friday night. Richmond Police say the first shooting happened in the 1600 block of Stockton Street just before 10 p.m., where a juvenile male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Virginia Teams in NCAA Tournaments

Mostly Cloudy Day Ahead

  • Lingering showers and drizzle on Monday morning, then turning mostly cloudy. This week will feature a couple of cold nights.

Early Voting Begins

Daylight Saving Time and Drowsy Driving

  • AAA says the start of daylight saving time can cause more instances of drowsy driving as we lose an hour of sleep. It can also take time to adjust to having less daylight during your morning commute.

Potential Banking Crisis

  • Governments in the U.S. and Britain are taking extraordinary steps to prevent a potential banking crisis after the failure of California-based Silicon Valley Bank prompted fears of a broader upheaval.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Heating issue closes 2 Goochland County schools

Updated: moments ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Teachers are asked to work remotely while after-school activities are on as scheduled.

Politics

Early voting begins for 9th Senate District seat

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Early voting is from March 13 through March 25, with in-person voting taking place on Tuesday, March 28.

Chesterfield

Chesterfield Police search for convienence store robber

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
Police say a man walked into a Richmond Food Mart in the 6500 block of Route 1 and demanded money from a cashier.

Richmond

VCU wins A-10 championship, heads to NCAA tournament

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
As the winner of the A-10 championship game, VCU will receive the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

Latest News

Crime

Man injured in Chesterfield shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police were called to the 3800 block of Belker Court for a report of a shooting.

Politics

Early voting begins in 9th Senate District

Updated: 2 hours ago
The election is to fill Jennifer McClellan's seat.

News

Experts warn of driving risks during daylight saving time

Updated: 2 hours ago
AAA says the start of daylight saving time can cause more instances of drowsy driving as we lose an hour of sleep.

Crime

Police search for Food Mart robbery suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police say a man walked into a Richmond Food Mart on Route 1, approached the cashier and demanded money.

Crime

Man injured in Chesterfield after shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

Richmond

Experts warn against drowsy driving during daylight saving time

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Emily Yinger
AAA says the start of daylight saving time can cause more instances of drowsy driving as we lose an hour of sleep.