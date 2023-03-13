News to Know for Monday, March 13

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines for March 13, 2023:

4 Students Shot

Four Richmond Public Schools students were shot in less than an hour Friday night. Richmond Police say the first shooting happened in the 1600 block of Stockton Street just before 10 p.m., where a juvenile male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Virginia Teams in NCAA Tournaments

Mostly Cloudy Day Ahead

Lingering showers and drizzle on Monday morning, then turning mostly cloudy . This week will feature a couple of cold nights.

Early Voting Begins

Early voting begins Monday for the 9th Senate District seat, which opened after Jennifer McClellan won a special election for a U.S. House seat. This race features Democrat Lamont Bagby and Republican Stephen Imholt.

Daylight Saving Time and Drowsy Driving

AAA says the start of daylight saving time can cause more instances of drowsy driving as we lose an hour of sleep. It can also take time to adjust to having less daylight during your morning commute.

Potential Banking Crisis

Governments in the U.S. and Britain are taking extraordinary steps to prevent a potential banking crisis after the failure of California-based Silicon Valley Bank prompted fears of a broader upheaval.

