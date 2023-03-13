Monday Forecast: Clouds and Drizzle to start, then Mostly Cloudy
Big winds tomorrow as a nor’easter targets New England
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lingering showers and drizzle this morning, with slowly drying skies. Chilly with big winds Tuesday followed by a couple of cold nights.
Monday: Spotty showers and drizzle in the morning, then turning mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Spotty early evening showers possible too. Highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
*First Alert: Subfreezing nights likely Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in rural areas*
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy. WNW wind 10-20mph with gusts up to 30-40mph. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy after a cold start. NNW wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. Lows near 30, highs in the low 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.
