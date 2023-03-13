Monday Forecast: Clouds and Drizzle to start, then Mostly Cloudy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lingering showers and drizzle this morning, with slowly drying skies. Chilly with big winds Tuesday followed by a couple of cold nights.

Monday: Spotty showers and drizzle in the morning, then turning mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Spotty early evening showers possible too. Highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

*First Alert: Subfreezing nights likely Tuesday and Wednesday, especially in rural areas*

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy. WNW wind 10-20mph with gusts up to 30-40mph. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy after a cold start. NNW wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. Lows near 30, highs in the low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

