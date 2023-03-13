Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man injured in Chesterfield after shooting

Chesterfield Police said the shooting happened on the 3800 block of Belker Court
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday.

At about 6:20 p.m., police were called to the 3800 block of Belker Court for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived to the scene, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting. Anyone with information can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

