Man injured in Chesterfield after shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured on Sunday.

At about 6:20 p.m., police were called to the 3800 block of Belker Court for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived to the scene, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was rushed to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting. Anyone with information can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

