Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Lunchables will soon become part of the National School Lunch Program

Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar...
Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar cracker stackers and extra cheesy pizza.(Kraft Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lunchables will soon become part of school lunch programs across the country.

Kraft Heinz said two new varieties will be in school cafeterias this fall – turkey and cheddar cracker stackers and extra cheesy pizza.

These are different than those found in grocery stores. The company said they have improved nutrition that meets federal guidelines for the National School Lunch Program.

The rollout comes as school nutrition guidelines are becoming stricter.

The USDA has proposed changes that would aim to reduce sugar and sodium levels in school-provided lunches.

The NSLP was created in 1946 and provides lunch daily to nearly 30 million students.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norovirus or the "stomach flu" may be on the rise, so health officials are urging parent to...
Families urged to keep sick kids home longer after stomach virus breaks out in schools
In an online letter, the school system let families know how students can receive mental health...
Four RPS students shot Friday night; one dead
City confirms four RPS students shot Friday night in separate incidents
Four RPS students shot Friday night
Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact...
Chesterfield Police search for convienence store robber
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Chilly rain lingers into Monday morning

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke Monday morning about recent bank failures.
Fed says it will review supervision of Silicon Valley Bank
The Chesterfield Police Department and select libraries will be offering disposal bags and...
Chesterfield offering free medication disposal pouches, locking storage bags
Julia Cole will be hosting 'Circle's Ultimate Fan Fest' for the network.
Circle partners with singer/songwriter Julia Cole for several network events
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Russia: 60-day extension of wartime grain deal acceptable
A CalTrans vehicle drives north through floodwaters that closed state Highway 1 at the Santa...
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California