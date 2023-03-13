Heating issue closes 2 Goochland County schools

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland Middle and High schools are closed Monday due to a heating system issue.

The school division posted on social media that teachers should work remotely. After-school activities are on as scheduled.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and anticipate resuming school tomorrow,” the Goochland County Public Schools said in its post.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.