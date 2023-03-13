Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Heating issue closes 2 Goochland County schools

Goochland Middle and High schools are closed Monday due to a heating system issue.
Goochland Middle and High schools are closed Monday due to a heating system issue.(KMOV)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Goochland Middle and High schools are closed Monday due to a heating system issue.

The school division posted on social media that teachers should work remotely. After-school activities are on as scheduled.

“We apologize for this inconvenience and anticipate resuming school tomorrow,” the Goochland County Public Schools said in its post.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norovirus or the "stomach flu" may be on the rise, so health officials are urging parent to...
Families urged to keep sick kids home longer after stomach virus breaks out in schools
City confirms four RPS students shot Friday night in separate incidents
Four RPS students shot Friday night
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Chilly rain lingers into Monday morning
In an online letter, the school system let families know how students can receive mental health...
Four RPS students shot Friday night; one dead
Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact...
Chesterfield Police search for convienence store robber

Latest News

The Virginia Department of Education is holding six in-person hearings about the draft history...
Virginia to hold public hearings on third version of history standards
The UVA men's basketball team earned a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament.
News to Know for Monday, March 13
Early voting for the 9th district senate seat race is from March 13th through March 25th.
Early voting begins for 9th Senate District seat
Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact...
Chesterfield Police search for convienence store robber