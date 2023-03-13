Four Richmond Public School Students shot over weekend, one killed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Family and friends are remembering the life of a 13-year-old killed over the weekend.

“He was the protector of the family. This young man was everything to all of them,” said Charles Willis, United Communities Against Crimes.

Marquan Mitchell-Nash, also known as Quan, was accidentally shot on Stockton Street just before 10 PM Friday. Police say they’re not looking for any suspects.

“Mother cried like a baby and she cried and she called out and she called out and she called out for her son. So she’s in disbelief right now. She’s in denial, said Willis, United Communities Against Crimes.

Quan’s family says he was a constant jokester, and that the 7th-grade student, who attended Binford Middle School, loved basketball.

The young teen was also part of the “We Matter RVA” program. That’s a partnership between RPS and other organizations to address youth gun violence prevention. It’s also how Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney met Quan.

“I’ve met the kid last year because he was part of one of our programs and my heart, it was a tough weekend not only because of the loss of a 13-year-old but also the fact that there were kids who were also involved in some other gun violence as well,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

About 40 minutes after officers responded to the incident on Stockton Street, police arrived at Halifax Avenue for a separate shooting involving three juveniles. One was shot, and two were grazed with bullets.

“We have too many damn guns in this community. We have more guns than people. More guns than cars,” said Mayor Stoney.

RPS says two of those students go to the Richmond Alternative School, and one attends Armstrong High School. The students do not appear to have been the target in this case, likely caught in random crossfire.

But the violence is a growing concern for those in charge, and how to deal with it.

“The truth is our students are crying out for help and the school board and the city of Richmond is sitting on our hands,” said Jonathan Young, Richmond School Board Member.

